Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Aqua Power Systems Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:APSI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.14. 3,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,988. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30. Aqua Power Systems has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.78.
About Aqua Power Systems
