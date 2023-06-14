Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aqua Power Systems Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:APSI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.14. 3,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,988. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30. Aqua Power Systems has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.78.

Get Aqua Power Systems alerts:

About Aqua Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Aqua Power Systems, Inc operates as a shell company. Its business purpose is to identify, research and if determined to meet the company’s criteria, acquire an interest in business opportunities available for the company to leverage. The company was founded on December 09, 2010 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.