AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 84,704 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 84,704 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Textron worth $133,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,702,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,380,930,000 after acquiring an additional 84,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Textron by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,862,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,383,000 after purchasing an additional 163,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Textron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Textron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,895,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $488,274,000 after purchasing an additional 89,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Textron by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,294,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,503,000 after purchasing an additional 95,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $66.11 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on TXT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

