AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 706,331 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,818,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 706,331 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up approximately 0.5% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.87% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $232,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.9 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.54 and a 200 day moving average of $90.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LYB. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.44.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.