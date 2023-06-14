AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 170,282 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,080,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170,282 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $216,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,506,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,673,000 after acquiring an additional 246,657 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,012.1% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 175,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,175,000 after purchasing an additional 159,673 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,472,000 after purchasing an additional 146,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,564,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 766,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,119,000 after acquiring an additional 130,690 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

Shares of ARW opened at $137.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $137.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.19.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,885,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,885,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total transaction of $181,362.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $12,908.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,850 shares of company stock worth $3,104,483 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

