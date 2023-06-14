AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,846,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,837 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.7% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $326,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,342,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $160.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $183.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

