AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,063 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $168,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.22.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,519 shares of company stock valued at $17,674,209 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $342.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.19. The company has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $243.17 and a 12-month high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More

