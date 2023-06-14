AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,836,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319,502 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 0.6% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Citigroup worth $262,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

Citigroup Price Performance

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

