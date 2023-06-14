AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,139,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,701 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.63% of WestRock worth $145,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 3.6% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in WestRock by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

WestRock Price Performance

WestRock stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $43.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is -22.63%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

