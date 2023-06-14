AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,739,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554,548 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.3% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $576,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 141,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 325.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 40,315 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.2 %

TSM stock opened at $106.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $553.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.489 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.