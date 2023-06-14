AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 415,961 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,250,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,961 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 0.9% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of CVS Health worth $396,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 22.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $68,180,000 after buying an additional 130,279 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

CVS Health stock opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.08.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

