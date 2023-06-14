AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,326,192 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 115,061 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $187,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after acquiring an additional 701,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after acquiring an additional 313,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $67,366,882.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,748,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $612,718.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,753,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,945,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,668,300 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $155.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.90 and a 52 week high of $155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

