AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 606,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,991 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $158,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in Amgen by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 24.0% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $221.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.34. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

