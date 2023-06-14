AQR Arbitrage LLC Sells 240,612 Shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO)

AQR Arbitrage LLC cut its stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 959,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,612 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition were worth $9,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the third quarter worth $698,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $902,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,034,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,287,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,527,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PLAO opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Profile

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, ordinary shares purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

