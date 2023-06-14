AQR Arbitrage LLC Buys 32,960 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 804,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,960 shares during the quarter. PNM Resources accounts for 1.0% of AQR Arbitrage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $39,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PNM Resources by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,153,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,293,000 after purchasing an additional 91,242 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

PNM Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PNM stock opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.43 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.42.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

