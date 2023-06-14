AQR Arbitrage LLC Boosts Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned 0.96% of Spirit Airlines worth $20,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 67.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE SAVE opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.