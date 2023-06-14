AQR Arbitrage LLC Acquires 100,000 Shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB)

AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,232,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned about 3.43% of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II worth $12,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XPDB. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter worth $3,914,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth about $1,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Stock Up 0.1 %

XPDB stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the transition energy and renewable sector in North America.

