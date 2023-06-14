Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AIF opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $13.45.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 24.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 258,268 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 17.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.

