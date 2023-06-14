Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AFT opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 27.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter worth $181,000.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

