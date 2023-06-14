Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) dropped 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.20 and last traded at $32.22. Approximately 37,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 168,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMEH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Medical from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Apollo Medical Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $337.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.60 million. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMEH. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 264.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 31,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,713,000 after acquiring an additional 30,007 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company, which engages in the provision of care coordination services and a healthcare delivery platform. The company was founded on November 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.