API3 (API3) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $57.73 Million

API3 (API3) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. API3 has a total market capitalization of $57.73 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00003602 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000032 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 125,069,849 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. API3’s official website is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 (API3) is a decentralized protocol bridging traditional web APIs with blockchain. It is designed to provide secure access to external data for smart contracts, ensuring reliability and integrity. Created by blockchain experts, API3 enables trustless interactions with real-world information in decentralized applications (dApps). It also incorporates governance features, allowing token holders to participate in decision-making and stake tokens for rewards. API3 revolutionizes Oracle services, enhancing the accuracy and verifiability of data used within the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.