Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.38

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 2500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Antibe Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $144.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40.

About Antibe Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.