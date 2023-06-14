Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Purchases Shares of 50,709 PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. owned about 0.06% of PNM Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 456,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 171,711 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 991,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $803,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,447,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $49.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.14 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNM. Siebert Williams Shank raised PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

