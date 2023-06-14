Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Purchases Shares of 37,600 TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 37,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TEGNA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

TEGNA Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE TGNA opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $740.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.00 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

