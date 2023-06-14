Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Has $157.61 Million Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 400.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,092,342 shares during the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas makes up about 28.9% of Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. owned approximately 6.57% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $157,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $39.01.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. The business had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

