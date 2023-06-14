Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.77. Approximately 697,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,071,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

AVXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

The company has a market cap of $713.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,172,000 after purchasing an additional 159,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,105,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,373,000 after acquiring an additional 119,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 47,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 309.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 630,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

