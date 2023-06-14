Analysts Set Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) PT at $412.75

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $412.75.

MLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM opened at $427.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $382.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.12. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $428.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

