Analysts Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Target Price at $42.13

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price target on KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

KB Home Stock Performance

KBH opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. KB Home has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $51.03. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.17.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

KB Home announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 20.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 35.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in KB Home by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in KB Home by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

