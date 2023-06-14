Analysts Set Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Target Price at $63.75

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENV shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ENV stock opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.39.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.98 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $389,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,465,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Crager sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $389,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,465,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $30,172.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,677.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,580 shares of company stock worth $1,138,505 in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 135.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 88.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 51.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 86.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

