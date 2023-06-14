Analysts Set CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Price Target at $32.44

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.