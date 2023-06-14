Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) were down 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 357,097 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 204,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.
AMPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Amprius Technologies Stock Down 8.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000.
Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.
