Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) were down 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 357,097 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 204,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 8.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

