Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.17

Shares of Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.17 and last traded at $35.17, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMFPF. HSBC upgraded shares of Amplifon from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Amplifon Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

