Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMPE opened at $0.27 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166,979 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $168,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

