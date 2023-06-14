Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
AMPE opened at $0.27 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.
