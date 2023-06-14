Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,859,852 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.27% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,196,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.73. 328,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $3.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $833.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.00 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a positive return on equity of 107.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

