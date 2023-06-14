Amgen (AMG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $109.50 Million

Amgen (AMG) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last week, Amgen has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Amgen has a market cap of $109.50 million and $2,774.47 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amgen token can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00002574 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Amgen Profile

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.64994406 USD and is down -23.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,083.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

