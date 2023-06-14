American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

American International Group has a payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American International Group to earn $7.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. American International Group has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in American International Group by 601.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.