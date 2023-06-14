American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
American International Group has a payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American International Group to earn $7.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.
American International Group Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of American International Group stock opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. American International Group has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in American International Group by 601.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.
American International Group Company Profile
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American International Group (AIG)
- Farmer Brothers the Largest Coffee Roaster You’ve Never Heard Of
- Nutrien Ltd. Is The Most Downgraded Stock For Income Investors
- Carnival Cruises to a 52-Week High…More Gains on Deck?
- Gambling.com Hits The Jackpot With Breakout, Increasing Revenue
- 3 Beaten Down High-Yield Investors Should Love
Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.