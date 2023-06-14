American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.94.

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. Redburn Partners downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stephens reduced their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

NYSE:AXP opened at $175.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.70. The stock has a market cap of $130.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $1,464,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

