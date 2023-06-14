AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Major Shareholder Antara Capital Lp Sells 1,884,800 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,884,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $3,015,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,237,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,779,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,100,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,414,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $2,248,260.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,207,946 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $1,956,872.52.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Antara Capital Lp sold 426,868 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $682,988.80.

On Monday, May 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,235,947 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $2,002,234.14.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,263,420 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,907,764.20.

AMC Entertainment Stock Up 4.4 %

AMC stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.00. 25,335,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,369,672. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 37.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,069,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 292,113 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 543,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 53,710 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $1,424,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

