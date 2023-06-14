Amaze World (AMZE) One Day Volume Hits $25,537.23

Amaze World (AMZE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Amaze World token can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00003326 BTC on popular exchanges. Amaze World has a total market capitalization of $48.18 million and approximately $25,537.23 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Amaze World has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Amaze World

Amaze World’s genesis date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amaze World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amaze World using one of the exchanges listed above.

