Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $110.00

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 111.01 ($1.39), with a volume of 7787 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.50 ($1.38).

Amati AIM VCT Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 119. The company has a market cap of £167.63 million, a PE ratio of -289.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Amati AIM VCT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. Amati AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,842.11%.

Amati AIM VCT Company Profile

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

Featured Stories

