Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 165,757 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $10,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.47, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.