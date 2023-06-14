Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises approximately 0.8% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $19,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 536.8% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $335.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $496.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.82.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.