Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the quarter. Acuity Brands accounts for 0.7% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $16,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

NYSE AYI opened at $165.52 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.71 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.18 and a 200-day moving average of $173.39.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.51. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $943.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AYI. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.05 per share, with a total value of $99,887.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Further Reading

