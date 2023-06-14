Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 1.6% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $37,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $109.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.39. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $113.07. The company has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,046 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.89.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile



Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

