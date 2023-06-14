Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Acquires 6,229 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Infosys by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

