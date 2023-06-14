Alta Fox Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 323,383 International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Alta Fox Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 323,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,881,000. International Money Express accounts for approximately 5.8% of Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC owned 0.87% of International Money Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IMXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 37,602 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,410,000 after buying an additional 89,670 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Money Express from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $611,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,399,332.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $893.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.46.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

