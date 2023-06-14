Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, an increase of 461.7% from the May 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Alstom Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. Alstom has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ALSMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Societe Generale downgraded Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

