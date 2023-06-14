Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,420 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 101,556 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of First Solar worth $32,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 1,046.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,912 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $326,050,000 after acquiring an additional 780,028 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $100,007,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,765,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $195.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.55 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.77 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,448 shares of company stock worth $12,182,857 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

