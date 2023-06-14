Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 93,658 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 93,658 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $28,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. CTC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 517.1% in the fourth quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

