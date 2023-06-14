Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 72,908 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,908 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for approximately 0.5% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $50,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,899,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $11,422,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 113,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 20,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,802,760. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

