Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 26,475 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,475 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.5% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $54,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

